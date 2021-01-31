Advertisement

Super distancing: CBS keeps season protocols for big game

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Tony Romo and Jim Nantz work in the broadcast booth...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Tony Romo and Jim Nantz work in the broadcast booth before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Nantz and Romo were inseparable when CBS broadcast the Super Bowl two years ago. Next week, they won't see each other until they are in the broadcast booth a couple hours prior to kickoff. Keeping announcers separated until game day has been standard practice this season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were inseparable when CBS broadcast the Super Bowl two years ago.

They won’t see each other next week until they are in the broadcast booth a couple hours before kickoff.

Nantz and Romo arrived on Monday of Super Bowl week two years ago in Atlanta and had a busy schedule of watching practices, meeting with players and coaches, doing interviews, production meetings and various dinners.

That won’t be the case this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keeping announcers separated until game day has been CBS’ protocol this season.

