Limestone County: Traffic stop leads to high speed chase, suspects captured

Lemuel Burkes was taken into custody after high speed chase with local police and DPS.
Lemuel Burkes was taken into custody after high speed chase with local police and DPS.(Groesbeck Police Dept.)
By STAFF
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - One suspect was booked into the Limestone County Jail after Groesbeck Police initiated a traffic stop for speeding Friday evening which led to a high speed case and apprehension in a remote field.

The pursuit started when Groesbeck Police officer, Cpl. Tyrell Hobbs initiated a traffic stop Friday at approximately 6:06 pm. on a vehicle in the 1300 block of North Ellis Street for a speeding violation. Police say the car “failed to yield and began evading at a high rate of speed.”

Officer Hobbs pursued the vehicle travelling north on State Highway 14 toward Mexia and was assisted by State Troopers who successfully deployed spike strips south of Mexia.

Police say, the vehicle continued into the city of Mexia where the suspects abandoned the vehicle in a remote field and fled on-foot. The suspects were ultimately apprehended and taken into custody.

Police searched the suspects’ vehicle and recovered “methamphetamine and a firearm.”

The driver, Lemuel Burkes was transported to the Limestone County Jail where he was “charged with Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Evading Arrest/Detention, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 >=4G<200G, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon,” said Groesbeck Police Chief Chris Henson.

Henson said “the passenger was also transported to the Limestone County Jail but was sent for medical treatment after becoming ill during the booking process. She admitted to ingesting narcotics prior to her apprehension.”

The female suspect remained hospitalized Saturday and hadn’t been charged yet pending warrants being obtained.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

