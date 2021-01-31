One dead, one injured from fatal crash involving a motorcycle

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A crash has left a motorcyclist in her late 30′s dead.

Killeen Police received a 911 call around 10 p.m. Saturday night about a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, blocking all traffic lanes.

The authorities arrived at the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street and located an unconscious woman lying on the roadway.

Their investigation revealed that a white Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on SH 195 at an unsafe speed when the driver of a black Nissan Versa failed to yield-Right of Way at a stop sign and then turned left, heading northbound on SH 195 in front of the motorcycle.

The woman driving the motorcycle was struck the left front quarter panel of the Nissan, causing her to be ejected.

She was not wearing a helmet.

36-year-old, Marla Harris, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

