Almost 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine allocated to Central Texas providers this week

(KWTX) – The Department of State Health Services is sending a total of 11,900 doses of COVID-vaccine this week to Central Texas vaccination hubs and providers.

The state allocated 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week to the Bell County Public Health District; 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Falls Community Hospital & Clinic in Marlin; 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Waco-McLennan County Health Department; 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Coriscana-Navarro County Public Health District; 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro; 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas, and 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Family Health Center in Waco.

The six vaccine hub providers in Central Texas include the Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites in both Temple and Killeen; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Ascension Providence, until Friday, was not making the doses it received available to the general public, but the hospital announced Friday evening it plans to begin accepting online appointments from any residents eligible for vaccination.

The state is due to receive 520,425 initial doses of vaccine from the federal government this week, which will be shipped directly to 344 providers in 166 counties including 82 vaccination hubs.

The total includes a 30% increase in the number of Moderna doses and 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the state was required to set aside for vaccination of residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

