Advertisement

Almost 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine allocated to Central Texas providers this week

The state allocated almost 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week to Central Texas...
The state allocated almost 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week to Central Texas vaccination hubs and providers. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer/file)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) – The Department of State Health Services is sending a total of 11,900 doses of COVID-vaccine this week to Central Texas vaccination hubs and providers.

The state allocated 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week to the Bell County Public Health District; 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Falls Community Hospital & Clinic in Marlin; 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Waco-McLennan County Health Department; 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Coriscana-Navarro County Public Health District; 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro; 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas, and 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Family Health Center in Waco.

The six vaccine hub providers in Central Texas include the Bell County Public Health Districtwhich established vaccination sites in both Temple and Killeen; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Ascension Providence, until Friday, was not making the doses it received available to the general public, but the hospital announced Friday evening it plans to begin accepting online appointments from any residents eligible for vaccination.

The state is due to receive 520,425 initial doses of vaccine from the federal government this week, which will be shipped directly to 344 providers in 166 counties including 82 vaccination hubs.

The total includes a 30% increase in the number of Moderna doses and 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the state was required to set aside for vaccination of residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have made an arrest in a neighborhood shooting that left one man dead and sent two...
Police make arrest in shooting that left 1 dead, sent 2 others to local hospital
One dead, one injured from a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
Woman dies in car-motorcycle crash at local intersection
Authorities have identified two people who died when an SUV plunged off a bridge on a Texas...
Two killed when SUV plunges off bridge on Texas highway identified
Killeen Police locate stolen vehicle and suspects after infant in stolen car left on the side...
Local officers arrest 2 teens after theft of car left running, with infant inside
The Department of Public Safety has identified three people who died in a head-on crash. (File)
DPS identifies victims of head-on Texas highway crash that left 3 dead

Latest News

The addition of thousands of unreported cases Monday increased the total number of confirmed...
Discovery of unreported cases boosts Central Texas COVID-19 case total to 68,600
Some Texans who live in rural parts of the state are frustrated by a lack of vaccines available...
In search of COVID-19 vaccines, some rural Texans are driving hundreds of miles across the state
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Report: Many US nursing home staff decline first COVID shots