Area Medical Director dies of COVID-19 after leaving behind a powerful message

NAVARRO COUNTY (KWTX) - Family, friends and colleagues mourn the loss of Dr. Kent Rogers who passed away after a long battle with COVID-19.

In a sensitive and emotional message from Ed Monk at the time, updating the condition of his friend Dr. Kent Rogers, MD who was the Medical Director of the Corsicana/Navarro County Health Department.

Ed wrote the following message to the dear friends of Dr. Rogers:

After a long and valiant struggle with COVID-19, Dr. Rogers faced the choice of being on a ventilator for a long term.

Dr. Rogers used most every available treatment for COVID-19, but already diminished lung capacity made recovery difficult. Dr. Rogers made the brave decision to move to comfort care only.

The message continues with a message from Dr. Rogers’s family expressing their thanks for all your prayers and support, and ask that you allow them space to be together as a family during these precious moments.

Mr. Monk finished with a request from Dr. Rogers to express “in his own, inimitable way, to convey to you one simple message, summed up by #blockyourman

The message is:

1) Wear a mask

2) Wash your hands

3) Stay 6 feet away

In closing Mr. Monk writes, God bless the Rogers Family and keep them in your prayers.

Medical director of Navarro County dies of COVID and leaves behind message (Corsicana/Navarro County Health Department)

A colleague of Dr. Rogers, Eric Ryan Meyers, Navarro County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator wrote: I will forever be grateful for your wisdom, leadership, and friendship to so many in this county, not only during this pandemic, but in all the areas you have worked in to help others. You were a true servant leader who always put others before yourself.

Your smile, laughter, and sense of humor will be forever missed.

