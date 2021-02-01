Advertisement

Baylor’s campus bears celebrate birthdays

Joy and Lady got to enjoy their very own birthday cakes made with a variety of fruits like apricots and cherries.
Joy and Lady got to enjoy their very own birthday cakes made with a variety of fruits like apricots and cherries.(Photo Courtesy of Baylor Bear Habitat)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University campus community held a weeklong celebration for it’s mascots Joy and Lady-- the two black bears who have lived on the Baylor campus for about two decades.

The bear sisters celebrate their birthdays three days apart. Joy turned 20-years-old on Wednesday Jan. 27 and her sister Lady turned 19 on Sunday Jan. 31.

The celebrations included virtual events as well as a socially distanced walkthrough party at the bears habitat on campus.

“We had a thousand cookies and sustainable giveaways, like reusable tote bags,” said Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, associate director of student activities and overseer of the Bear Habitat Program. “It’s just a great way show how much we love having some of the greatest bears in the world,” he said.

Joy and Lady also got to enjoy their very own birthday cakes made with a variety of fruits like apricots and cherries.

The sisters received birthday wishes via video from students, community members, university president Linda Livingstone and more.

This birthday is a special one for Lady who is still recovering from a surgery in 2020 to remove a cyst from her spine area.

“We have different physical therapy tools that we use on her and each day she builds strength and confidence,” Farquhar-Caddell said.

Joy and Lady came to Baylor from Oregon in 2001 and 2002 respectively when they were each four months old.

