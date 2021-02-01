DPS identifies victims of head-on Texas highway crash that left 3 dead

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Three people are dead and one person seriously injured after a head-on crash on Highway 90 near Country Road 180 Friday.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators found that around 4:45 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2016 Honda Accord that was southbound on Highway 90 passed in a no-passing zone.

The Honda Accord collided with a 2009 Ford Flex.

The driver of the Honda, Anel Ovidio Javier, 28, and a passenger, passenger of the Honda, Erick Almonte Nunez, 20, both of Lewisville, died at the scene.

A passenger in the Ford, Lorraine Cunningham, 69, of El Campo, also died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Michael Cunningham, 68, of El Campo, was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital and was in serious condition.

