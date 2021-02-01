Advertisement

‘Faith, Family and Football:’ Cowboys legend Witten named new Liberty Christian head football coach

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten stretches before an NFL football game against the Buffalo...
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten stretches before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ARGYLE (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just last week when he announced his retirement, again, and now former Dallas Cowboy Jason Witten has a new job — this time on the sidelines.

Witten, 38, has joined the Liberty Christian coaching staff as head football coach.

“Faith. Family. Football. In this next chapter, it is important to me to be the best father and husband I can be, while making a positive impact in the community and share the wisdom I’ve accumulated over the years to positively impact the next generation,” Witten said in a statement.

The longtime Cowboys tight end spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and told ESPN last week that he was walking away “knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.”

A third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2003, Witten ended his career fourth on the NFL career list with 1,228 catches. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2003 and played more than 271 NFL games in his career — more than any other tight end.

In a statement Liberty President Blair McCullough said, “For the Liberty family, we know him as the dedicated husband and father, a man of Godly character, and a servant leader. Jason, Michelle, and their four children have been a part of our Liberty Christian family for more than 8 years, so when the Liberty community thinks about Jason Witten, we think of a Warrior. I am thrilled for our football team, coaches, student body, school community, and of course the Witten family.”

Argyle Liberty Christian was 5-15 over the last two seasons, including 2-7 in 2020.

The private school located about 30 miles north of Fort Worth competes in Division I of TAPPS — the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

