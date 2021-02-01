Advertisement

Fatal crash shuts down stretch of Texas interstate

A fatal crash early Monday involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of a Texas interstate....
A fatal crash early Monday involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of a Texas interstate. (File)(WIBW)
By Kerri Compton
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash had eastbound traffic shut down early Monday on I-20 in Gregg County.

According to authorities, at around 2:45 a.m. Monday, an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle collided in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Highway 135, around Mile Marker 584.

At least one person died in the crash.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

Traffic was rerouted north of Highway135 to FM 1252 in the Liberty City area.

