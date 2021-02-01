Fatal crash shuts down stretch of Texas interstate

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash had eastbound traffic shut down early Monday on I-20 in Gregg County.

According to authorities, at around 2:45 a.m. Monday, an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle collided in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Highway 135, around Mile Marker 584.

At least one person died in the crash.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

Traffic was rerouted north of Highway135 to FM 1252 in the Liberty City area.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.