Advertisement

Florida mother who fostered 300 children and adopted 7 dies of COVID-19

By Megan Mellado
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida family is mourning the loss of a mother who fostered more than 300 children and adopted seven of her own.

WESH reports Susan Braley died after contracting COVID-19 and being rushed to the hospital because of low oxygen.

Braley’s grandson Thomas Bartholemew recalled his final conversation with her.

“Right before my grandmother passed, I got to talk to her, you know, when they were wheeling her out,” Bartholemew said. “First thing I wanted to tell her was that I love you and thank you for everything you’ve done in my life, and she said, ‘I love you too.’”

On her way to the hospital, Braley asked Bartholemew to make sure their family continues holiday traditions they’ve shared for years, including getting two or three turkeys at Thanksgiving to feed people in need of a meal.

Braley welcomed hundreds into her home, fostering more than 300 children and permanently taking seven under her wing. She and her husband of more than 45 years raised the kids together.

Her husband is also battling the virus, and he is currently in the ICU.

“Right when he made it to the same hospital, that’s when she passed,” Bartholemew said. “He just got checked in. They gave me a call so that I could let the kids know.”

Bartholemew is hopeful he will survive so the big family Braley helped create can stay together.

“They’ve already lost their first family, this is their second family and we have kids who are older who understand that,” Bartholemew said.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have made an arrest in a neighborhood shooting that left one man dead and sent two...
Police make arrest in shooting that left 1 dead, sent 2 others to local hospital
One dead, one injured from a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
Woman dies in car-motorcycle crash at local intersection
Authorities have identified two people who died when an SUV plunged off a bridge on a Texas...
Two killed when SUV plunges off bridge on Texas highway identified
Killeen Police locate stolen vehicle and suspects after infant in stolen car left on the side...
Local officers arrest 2 teens after theft of car left running, with infant inside
The Department of Public Safety has identified three people who died in a head-on crash. (File)
DPS identifies victims of head-on Texas highway crash that left 3 dead

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
The Texas Education Agency now says every student in grades third through 12th must take the...
School districts react to TEA requiring students to take STAAR test in person
Historic nor'easter brings life to a grinding halt
Historic nor'easter brings life to a grinding halt
Central Texas Jail Population Rising
Central Texas Jail Population Rising