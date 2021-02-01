Lady Bears get revenge against Iowa State

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fifteen days after losing to Iowa State, the Lady Bears got their revenge.

Baylor, traveling to Ames, Iowa for a Big-12 conference match up with the Cyclones.

Iowa State had beat the Lady Bears twice in a row coming into the game, but Baylor made sure the streak wouldn’t get to three.

Baylor had a slow first quarter, but behind NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington, the team was able to carry a six point lead into the half.

Carrington shined in her first game since January 2nd. She ended with 17 points coming off the bench for Baylor.

Iowa State and Baylor would trade the lead multiple times in the second half, but a strong finish carried Baylor to the 85-77 win.

Smith led the team with 20 points.

Baylor is now 12-2 on the season.

The Lady Bears are back at home next, hosting Kansas on Thursday.

