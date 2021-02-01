Longtime Central Texas sheriff returns to duty as chief deputy

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) – Longtime Falls County Sheriff Ben Kirk is coming out of retirement to rejoin the county’s sheriff’s office as chief deputy.

Falls County’s new sheriff, Joe Lopez, who took office in January, made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post.

Lopez, a Democrat, beat Republican incumbent Ricky Scaman in November after Scaman was indicted in a Texas Rangers investigation.

Kirk, a Marlin native who served as the county’s sheriff from 2001 to 2016, started his law enforcement career as dispatcher for the sheriff’s office in 1973.

In the 1990s he was chief of the Marlin Police Department.

