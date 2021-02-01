Advertisement

Marlin introduces new head football coach

Ruben Torres III named Marlin head football coach
Ruben Torres III named Marlin head football coach(Courtesy Photo)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Bulldogs have their new leader.

The school district announced today that Ruben Torres III will serve as head football coach and assistant athletic director.

Coach Torres comes to central Texas from El Paso Franklin High School, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach.

El Paso Franklin made the playoffs each of the three years Coach Torres had control of the offense.

Marlin Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Darryl J. Henson, says Coach Torres “Reflects the mission of our school district to promote excellence and winning on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”

Coach Torres is a native of El Paso and received his degree from UTEP.

He has two children, Isaiah and Keira.

