Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have made an arrest in a neighborhood shooting that left one man dead and sent two...
Police make arrest in shooting that left 1 dead, sent 2 others to local hospital
One dead, one injured from a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
Woman dies in car-motorcycle crash at local intersection
Authorities have identified two people who died when an SUV plunged off a bridge on a Texas...
Two killed when SUV plunges off bridge on Texas highway identified
Killeen Police locate stolen vehicle and suspects after infant in stolen car left on the side...
Local officers arrest 2 teens after theft of car left running, with infant inside
The Department of Public Safety has identified three people who died in a head-on crash. (File)
DPS identifies victims of head-on Texas highway crash that left 3 dead

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
The Texas Education Agency now says every student in grades third through 12th must take the...
School districts react to TEA requiring students to take STAAR test in person
Historic nor'easter brings life to a grinding halt
Historic nor'easter brings life to a grinding halt
Central Texas Jail Population Rising
Central Texas Jail Population Rising