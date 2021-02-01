Advertisement

Push to reopen schools could leave out millions of students

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, a teacher leads her students into an elementary...
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, a teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York as hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms in the city, resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. President Joe Biden says he wants most schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April 2021. But even if that happens, many schools in urban areas that serve high concentrations of minority students are likely to stay closed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
(AP) - President Joe Biden says he wants most schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April.

But even if that happens, it is likely to leave out millions of students, many of them minorities in urban areas.

Shavar Jeffries is president of Democrats for Education Reform. He says that inequity could bring “a generational level of harm” for low-income and minority students.

Jeffries says teachers unions in cities are standing in the way of holding in-person classes.

Unions say their members and students should be back in schools only when it’s safe — and that could be harder to achieve in cities.

