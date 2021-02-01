Rangers investigate after Texas deputies shoot, kill murder suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting by deputies of a man who had been suspected of killing his father in Lubbock County.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says it began looking for Chase Coats, 34, after deputies found the body of his father, Russell Coats, 56, at a home at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says the elder Coats had been shot several times.

Authorities say they tracked down Chase Coats several hours later in Baylor County, about 160 miles east of Lubbock County, where he was fatally shot by deputies after exchanging gunfire with them. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.