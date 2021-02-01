Advertisement

SpaceX will collaborate with world’s first all-civilian mission to space, offering one seat to the public

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral,...
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (KWTX) - SpaceX will provide training, launch vehicle and SpaceX mission control to fulfill the plans for the world’s first all-civilian mission to space as announced Monday from SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

The mission will be commanded by Jared Isaacman, the 37-year-old founder and chief executive officer of Shift4 Payments.

Named Inspiration4 in recognition of the four-person crew’s mission to inspire support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Isaacman is donating the three mission seats alongside him to crew members who will be selected to represent the mission pillars of leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity.

SpaceX will provide training on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft including a specific focus on orbital mechanics, operating in microgravity, zero gravity, and other forms of stress testing.

Isaacman said, “Inspiration4 is the realization of a lifelong dream and a step towards a future in which anyone can venture out and explore the stars. I appreciate the tremendous responsibility that comes with commanding this mission and I want to use this historic moment to inspire humanity while helping to tackle childhood cancer here on Earth.”

The mission will launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will orbit the planet every 90 minutes along a customized flight path.

Upon conclusion of the multi-day journey, Dragon will reenter Earth’s atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida.

Isaacman has given St. Jude two seats on the Inspiration4 mission.

During the month of February, Isaacman will offer the fourth and final crew seat to a deserving entrepreneur who utilizes the new Shift4Shop eCommerce platform.

Isaacman concluded today’s announcement by saying this mission “is the first step of a very exciting journey. In the lead-up to launch, we’ll share new ways to support and follow our mission preparation and execution with a focus on inspiring and helping others.”

