Advertisement

Speegleville: WWII veteran shares story of survival in new book

A Central Texas veteran is sharing his remarkable story of survival and courage in a new book.
A Central Texas veteran is sharing his remarkable story of survival and courage in a new book.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas veteran is sharing his remarkable story of survival and courage in a new book.

Ralph Graham is a man sharing the memory of his brothers in arms. In his new book “12 Minutes,” he shares the story of his 33 missions as a B-17 radio operator in World War II.

“I did it for them,” he said.

“I did it for the fact that I was the only one left that needed to expose it. I needed someone to read about this or hear about it to know what happened.”

In the decisive battle of the bulge, his crew’s original plane was not air worthy for battle. For twelve minutes, the crew gathered their belongings and switched to a separate plane on a different mission.

“We joined in with them and bombed a bridge over a river,” he said.

“We weren’t briefed for that mission except for just bomb the bridge.”

After destroying the bridge to help the troops on the ground, the crew returned to find everyone scratching their heads...

“No one knew us... that’s why they reported us as shot down,” he said.

“That’s why as soon as we got back there was so much confusion. The squadron commander looked at us and said, ‘Where’d you come from?’ and started looking at his list again.”

Their plane, later recognized as “the ghost plane,” was one of four that survived the entire battle, while 9 others had been shot down by the Germans. Decades later, Graham is the last member of the crew alive and says his goal behind the book is that his crew mates aren’t forgotten.

“They wanted someone to know what happened,” he said.

“They wanted everyone to know the story of our day because nobody else did.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and at two others have been hospitalized following a shooting in Killeen,...
Police seek information in Central Texas neighborhood shooting that left man dead, two others injured
One dead, one injured from a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
One dead, one injured from fatal crash involving a motorcycle
Killeen Police locate stolen vehicle and suspects after infant in stolen car left on the side...
Local Police catch teenagers after stealing car left running, with an infant inside
Lemuel Burkes was taken into custody after high speed chase with local police and DPS.
Limestone County: Traffic stop leads to high speed chase, suspects captured
State Rep. James White, R-Hillister, is asking the state to change the names of its prisons...
Texas Republican asks state to rename several of the state’s prisons honoring slave owners

Latest News

Dr. Kent Rogers, MD who was the Medical Director of the Corsicana/Navarro County Health...
Area Medical Director dies of COVID-19 after leaving behind a powerful message
Local non-profits, small businesses and veteran organizations in Harker Heights united to raise...
Harker Heights: Veteran groups hold PTSD & suicide walk
Michael McCall.
Letcher County man leaves hospital after 29-day battle with COVID-19
Deputy Blankemeier was transported to Scott and White in Temple for treatment of his injuries....
Sheriff: Milam County deputy assaulted by theft suspect