Starting February with a Warming Trend...through Thursday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Welcome to February! This week, our mornings stay chilly, but every afternoon will trend warmer than the previous day. Tuesday will feature highs in the mid-60s, Wednesday in the 70s, and into the upper 70s on Thursday. Conditions will be breezy starting Wednesday with gusts up to 20 mph from the south. Tonight will be another chilly night, as we have a mostly clear sky, light winds, and temperatures dropping into the low and mid 30s. We will likely stay just above the freezing mark.

Rain chances are low-end this week and most will stay dry but our next cold front brings a 20% chance for some showers as it passes through and colder temperatures to end the work week. Cold front comes Thursday into Friday and it will drop our highs for Friday into the 50s! Saturday is seasonable in the low 60s.

Then, there is a chance for some much more substantial cold air by Sunday this upcoming weekend. The latest computer models are hinting that an arctic front could pass through Central Texas Saturday into Sunday. The current forecast calls for highs only in the 40s (!!) to close out the weekend.

Warming up this work week until two fronts bring us back to winter