Texans charged in US Capitol siege to be extradited to DC

An FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right)...
An FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right) showing him and Alex Harkrider in front of a large crowd at the U.S. Capitol.(U.S. Dept. of Justice via KLTV)
By Stewart Smith
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas men charged for participation in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol will be extradited to Washington, D.C.

A federal district judge in East Texas recently ruled that Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, and Alex Kirk Harkrider, 33, of Carthage, must remain in federal custody pending trial.

Records show the two men now have been ordered extradited to the District of Columbia to await their day in court. No hearing has been set to establish a trial date.

Nichols is charged with conspiracy and unlawful entry with a dangerous weapon, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; civil disorder, assault on a federal officer, using a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting.

Harkrider’s charges include conspiracy and unlawful entry with a dangerous weapon, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and aiding and abetting.

