Two killed when SUV plunges off bridge on Texas highway identified

Authorities have identified two people who died when an SUV plunged off a bridge on a Texas...
Authorities have identified two people who died when an SUV plunged off a bridge on a Texas highway. (File)(KBTX)
By KBTX
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the two victims of a deadly one-vehicle crash that happened Saturday near Brenham.

According to DPS, at around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling east on U.S. Highway 190 290 drifted off the road and plunged off of a concrete bridge into Holle Creek.

The driver, Abdul Velani, 76, and passenger, Muneera Velani, 62, both of Katy, both died at the scene.

