Two killed when SUV plunges off bridge on Texas highway identified

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the two victims of a deadly one-vehicle crash that happened Saturday near Brenham.

According to DPS, at around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling east on U.S. Highway 190 290 drifted off the road and plunged off of a concrete bridge into Holle Creek.

The driver, Abdul Velani, 76, and passenger, Muneera Velani, 62, both of Katy, both died at the scene.

