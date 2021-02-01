Warming up this work week until two fronts bring us back to winter

We’re gearing up for another warmer-than-normal work week across Central Texas but even though we’re expecting two days of temperatures in the 70s, we’re also keeping an eye on two cold fronts that’ll send temperatures potentially significantly below normal after they move through. Temperatures are still recovering from Saturday’s cold front and we’re expecting seasonable temperatures this afternoon in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunshine will be plentiful today and the clear skies tonight will allow for overnight lows to fall slightly below average into the mid 30s. Warmer-than-normal temperatures return to the forecast tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday as south winds help to usher in warmer air. Afternoon highs Tuesday should reach the low-to-mid 60s but will warm into the low 70s Wednesday. We’re expecting highs to reach the mid-to-upper 70s Thursday before our first cold front ushers in cold air.

Thursday’s cold front will be accompanied by only a paltry chance of rain. Rain chances are near 20%, mainly near and east of I-35, during the late-afternoon and evening hours. We’re growing confident that Thursday’s front should completely clear the area by sunrise Friday, however there’s a chance the front arrives slower and will keep a low-end rain chance in the forecast through mid-morning Friday. Temperatures should fall into the 30s and low 40s Friday morning behind the front and only warm into the mid 50s during the afternoon with partly cloudy skies overhead. We’re expecting temperatures to warm back up again into the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday but a strong cold front should swing through Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weekend’s cold front is attached to a significant shot of Arctic air that’ll be moving into the United States. The core of the cold should stay well away from Central Texas, but temperatures are still expected to drop into the mid-to-upper 40s for highs Super Bowl Sunday. The current forecast calls for temperatures to warm back into the 50s and 60s for the start of next week with a 20% chance of rain each day, however there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding next week’s potential for cold air. Another shot of cold air may move in late next week or we could potentially see the weekend’s cold air linger for longer.