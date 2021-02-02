80s may return Thursday, but below normal temperatures hot on it’s heels!

We hope you enjoyed the comfortable and seasonable temperatures across Central Texas Monday because we’re warming up, up, but not away thanks to a late-week cold front giving us a reality check that we are still solidly in winter. Today’s temperatures will be close to 5° warmer than yesterday as highs range from the low 60s near I-45 to the mid 60s near and west of I-35. Highs on Wednesday should briefly reach the low 70s late in the day, close to 10° above average, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday! We’re also expecting morning temperatures to warm up into the low 40s tomorrow morning and then into the mid-to-upper 50s Thursday morning. Skies should stay mostly sunny, but partly-to-mostly cloudy skies are expected to return Thursday.

Our next cold front swings through late in the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday. Thursday’s front could give us some overnight and early morning isolated showers east of I-35, but rain chances are only near 20% and most will stay dry. Even though we won’t have the rain, we’ll get a notable temperature drop. Highs are still expected to be close to average Friday in the upper 50s and low 60s and we’ll even warm up into the mid 60s again Saturday, but another cold front marches in late Saturday and will drop high temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday. Arctic air invades the United States this weekend and even though the coldest air stays well away from us this weekend, the same can’t be said next week. Sunday’s highs, which will be nearly 10° below average, should warm up close to average Monday and Tuesday. However, another cold front bringing us some very cold air arrives during the day Tuesday. Highs Tuesday in the upper 50s and low 60s should drop during the day as the cold air moves in and highs are expected to stay in the mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday. We do have a 30% chance of rain Tuesday and a 20% chance of precipitation Wednesday into Thursday, but precipitation chances are not set in stone right now. We’ll also have to keep a close eye on the temperatures late next week as well. The potential for wintry precipitation is very low next week but it’s something we’ll need to keep an eye on.

