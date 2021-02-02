Advertisement

Attorney for area businessman charged in US Capitol riot seeks to reopen detention hearing

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris Grider inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag around his neck.(FBI)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston attorney who represents Waco area businessman Christopher Grider of Chilton, who’s named in a seven-count indictment stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol filed a motion Monday again seeking to reopen Grider’s detention hearing, this time to consider “new additional evidence.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower, who ordered last Wednesday that Grider be transferred to Washington D.C., to be held without bond pending further proceedings, denied a motion last Thursday to reopen the detention hearing, saying there’s strong evidence Grider “participated at the forefront in the events.”

In her ruling Thursday, Hightower wrote, “whether or not he led or encouraged others in the alleged commission of the offenses charged, there is extremely strong evidence that Mr. Grider participated at the forefront in the events that led to the fatal shooting inside the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.”

In the motion filed Monday, Grider’s attorney, T. Brent Mayr, says photos from Grider’s computer discovered last Friday show his client walking up to a ground level entrance to the Capitol and walking through an open door that does not appear to have been opened by force.

“There is clearly no forcible entry made by the defendant,” he said in the motion.

A video was also found that shows Grider walking up to the entrance of the Speaker’s Lobby where Capitol officers are standing guard, the motion says.

Grider, the motion says, “does not yell, shout, or make any threatening comments to them. Instead, he is heard telling the officers, ‘People are going to get crushed on that other side if they don’t open that door’…(and) pleading with the officers, telling them, ‘There are two cops getting crushed.’”

A second video was discovered that shows Grider followed officers as they moved away from the door to the Speaker’s Lobby, the motion says.

“This new material corroborates what the defendant has maintained all along: his presence in the Capitol was not one of a person who intended to inflict harm on anyone or commit any violent acts. He wanted his voice to be heard and nothing more.”

Grider was named in a seven-count federal indictment last Tuesday charging destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conflict in a restricted building or grounds; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Grider surrendered on to FBI agents on Jan. 21 in Austin after he was named in a warrant signed on Jan. 20 by a U.S. magistrate judge.

