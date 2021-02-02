Waco: I-35 construction causing headaches for businesses even before pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The construction along I-35 in Waco has been challenging for drivers in the area, but it has also impacted local businesses.

The Laundry Room has several locations throughout the Waco area, but the owners said the location on Speight Avenue has really been affected by the construction, and the pandemic was just a second hurdle.

The owners said even before the pandemic, business was already declining. Steven Leonard and Laurie McReynolds said they often heard from their customers about how the traffic back-ups, road closures and traffic pattern changes made it difficult to get over here.

When the pandemic began, McReynolds said business declined 80% overnight.

“The government made us an essential business, which there’s times we wish we would not have been, because the fact is that there’s a lot of people that aren’t going to work,” Leonard said. “They’re staying home, they’re not cleaning.”

The location on Speight used to be a fully functioning dry cleaning and laundry service, but the pandemic and construction meant Leonard and McReynolds had to make changes.

The Speight location is now just a drop off and coin laundry location. McReynolds said the biggest obstacle for them has been paying the bills. The business received a PPP loan, and McReynolds said that allowed them to keep all their employees.

Even though COVID-19 cases have been declining slightly, and vaccines are becoming more available, the construction won’t be finished for a while.

“They can’t get to us, it’s such an irritation because traffic is backed up, the traffic flow is different or it’s a headache to come to us, so they’re literally going to other cleaners, and that’s what worries us,” Leonard said.

The Laundry Room isn’t the only business impacted by the pandemic and construction. The Dancing Bear Pub also has seen its fair share of challenges.

Owner Paxton Dove said even before the pandemic, they noticed the construction was bringing down their business, and they were preparing to make some changes before the pandemic hit.

Dove said they’ve been closed during the pandemic, since they did not shift to selling more food. In their time closed, Dove said they’ve started a wine club, and taken some time to reflect on some things the bar could do better.

However, Dove said the pandemic has brought challenges, they’re looking forward to getting back open. Even when that does happen, the construction could still mean some issues.

“We’re going to have to focus more on that side of the road, and really focus on being a good pub for Baylor and holding down that spot.”

Both The Laundry Room and The Dancing Bear Pub said there are changes they are looking at to help the businesses stay open.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.