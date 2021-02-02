Discovery of unreported cases boosts Central Texas COVID-19 case total to 68,600

(KWTX) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to 68,608 Monday with the addition of almost 6,000 previously unreported cases and another 2,310 newly confirmed cases of the virus since Friday.

The virus has claimed the lives of at least 22 more area residents.

The Region 7 office of the Texas Department of State Health Services, which oversees a large swath of Central Texas, advised area county officials last week it had underreported the number of COVID-19 cases for the past several months.

On Monday DSHS added a total of 5,824 confirmed and 728 probable cases to the regional count including 237 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Bosque County; 2,087 confirmed and 41 probable cases in Coryell County; 385 confirmed and 57 probable cases in Falls County; 351 confirmed and 171 probable cases in Freestone County; 70 confirmed and five probable cases in Hamilton County; 985 confirmed and 96 probable cases in Hill County; 362 confirmed and 80 probable cases in Lampasas County; 321 confirmed and 45 probable cases in Leon County; 433 confirmed and 88 probable cases in Limestone County; 82 confirmed and 16 probable cases in Mills County; 428 confirmed and 59 probable cases in Robertson County and 83 confirmed and 21 probable cases in San Saba County.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services data Monday at least 1,155 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 266 Bell County residents, 42 more than the local count of 224; 25 Bosque County residents; 57 Coryell County residents, 33 more than the local count of 24; 26 Falls County residents; 33 Freestone County residents; 23 Hamilton County residents; 62 Hill County residents; 20 Lampasas County residents; 33 Leon County residents; 49 Limestone County residents; 379 McLennan County residents, 15 more than the local count of 364; 29 Milam County residents; 19 Mills County residents; 88 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 91; 29 Robertson County residents, and 17 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose to 36,491 Monday, an increase of 48 since Sunday and of 551 since Friday.

DSHS added more than 28,000 cases statewide Monday, 11,885 of them new, increasing the total to 2,087,170.

Of the total, 364,239 cases were active Monday, 1,974,570 patients have recovered and at least 11,074 patients were hospitalized, down from 11,220 on Sunday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 184 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 21% all hospitalizations and filling about 16% of available beds.

At least 109 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 26% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 26% of available beds, above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Lab Test Date positivity Friday was 13.43%, down from 13.98% on Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

The state is due to receive 520,425 initial doses of vaccine from the federal government this week, which will be shipped directly to 344 providers in 166 counties including 82 vaccination hubs.

The Department of State Health Services allocated a total of 11,900 doses of COVID-vaccine this week to Central Texas vaccination hubs and providers.

The statewide allocation includes a 30% increase in the number of Moderna doses and 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the state was required to set aside for vaccination of residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

The amount of the Pfizer vaccine was overestimated, so doses were given back to states.

The state also ordered 188,225 doses intended as the second dose for those vaccinated several weeks ago.

A drive-thru vaccination hub opens Tuesday at the Texas Motor Speedway racetrack on the north side of Fort Worth with the goal of vaccinating as many as 10,000 people a day.

The state allocated 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week to the Bell County Public Health District; 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Falls Community Hospital & Clinic in Marlin; 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Waco-McLennan County Health Department; 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Coriscana-Navarro County Public Health District; 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro; 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas, and 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Family Health Center in Waco.

The six vaccine hub providers in Central Texas include the Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites in both Temple and Killeen; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Ascension Providence, is now accepting online appointments from any residents eligible for vaccination.

Baylor Scott & White Health starting this week will assist the Waco-McLennan County Health District at the health district’s vaccination hub and is also reaching out through its digital portal to those at highest risk of severe illness to schedule vaccination appointments. In some cases Scott & White will make follow-up phone calls.

Shipments promised last week to Brookshire Brothers stores in Lorena and McGregor, H-E-B stores on Hewitt Drive and South Valley Mills Drive and the Walmart store on Franklin Avenue have not arrived, phone checks Monday revealed.

The interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map showed a few area providers with doses on hand Monday, although most if not all vaccination slots were taken.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District has replaced its online vaccination registration system with an online waiting list that residents can access anytime.

The health district is contacting residents who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to make appointments for the second dose.

The City of Waco has activated its Public Information Hotline to allow residents who don’t have access to email or the internet to get the latest updates on testing sites, vaccine availability and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is (254) 750-5606.

The Bell County Health District says its vaccination centers at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and at 220 West Avenue D in Temple will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed on Mondays and Sundays so the schedule won’t be disrupted by potential shipping delays. Appointments are required.

Anyone unable to make an appointment online may call the Bell County COVID-19 vaccination hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (254)-933-5203.

The Bell County Public Health District has also created an online waiting list for eligible residents willing to show up on short notice to receive an unused dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should any be left over at the end of the day at either of the county’s vaccination clinics in Killeen and Temple. As many as a dozen doses may remain at the end of a day of vaccinations, officials said. The new waiting list does not guarantee vaccination, so residents should continue to try to make appointments for vaccination at one of the two clinics, officials said.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

Almost 4.5 million doses of vaccine have been allocated to the state and about 3.6 million doses have been shipped.

About 1.95 million residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 499,436 have received the second dose for a total of about 2.4 million doses administered, state data showed Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Monday showed that in Bell County, with 265,191 residents who are 16 and older, 17,594 people have received a first dose and 3,513 have received both, while in McLennan County, with 198,642 residents 16 and older, 16,509 people have received a first dose and 3,034 have received both.

The dashboard Monday showed the administration of 885 initial and 167 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 2,980 initial and 470 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 1,145 initial and 114 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 686 initial and 62 secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,646 initial and 469 secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County; 1,880 initial vaccinations and 347 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 745 initial and 113 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 531 initial and 133 secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 911 initial and 98 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 1,407 initial and 123 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 385 initial and 107 secondary vaccinations in Mills County;3,101 initial and 479 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County, and 614 initial and 160 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County.

In San Saba County, only 93 residents have receive a first dose and only 13 have received the second.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 18,910 total cases Monday, an increase of 287 since Friday.

Of the total, 1,691 cases were active and 17,219 patients have recovered.

The virus’ death toll in the county remained at 264, according to local data.

State data showed 266 deaths, an increase of nine since Friday.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 184 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 21% all hospitalizations and filling about 16% of available beds, sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

A free mobile testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr. Registration is required.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

The Bell County Museum in Belton will remain closed to the public through Feb. 5 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The county will contact residents who may have been in the museum at the same time as the two staff members, even though they probably would not have been within 10 feet of the staffers, who were masked and interacted through plexiglass partitions.

Temple’s city hall, public library, historic post office, Parks and Recreation administration building, Public Works Service Center, Human Resources Department, and Utility Business Office and Municipal Court will remain closed to walk-in traffic through Feb. 28 because of COVID-19 infection rates. Services at the facilities remain available online, by phone, by appointment, at curbside or by drive-thru, she said. City employees who are able to work remotely will continue to do so, the city said. Essential employees will adhere to safety guidelines including social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face coverings.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed 20 active cases and a cumulative total of 210 cases since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday reported two active cases involving a student and an employee and 28 positive tests for the virus since March, 21 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed more than 1,340 cases since March 16, 621 involving students and 720 involving staff, and 38 involving students and 22 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case Monday involving an employee at Bellaire Elementary; one involving an employee at Brookhaven Elementary; one involving student and one involving an employee at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving an employee at Clear Creek Elementary; one involving an employee at Fowler Elementary; two involving students at Hay Branch Elementary; three involving students and one involving an employee at Haynes Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Iduma Elementary; two involving employees at Maxdale Elementary; one involving a student at Mountain View Elementary; one involving an employee at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; two involving employees at Reeces Creek Elementary three involving students at Saegert Elementary; one involving an employee at Timber Ridge Elementary; one involving a student at Trimmier Elementary; one involving a student at Venable Village Elementary; one involving an employee at West Ward Elementary; one involving an employee at Willow Springs Elementary; one involving a student at Audie Murphy Middle School; three involving students at Charles Paterson Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving a student at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one involving a student at Manor Middle School; one involving a student at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student at Palo Alto Middle School; two involving students at Smith Middle School; one involving an employee at Early College High School; two involving students at Ellison High School; two involving students at Harker Heights High School; three involving students and one involving an employee at Killeen High School; one involving a student at Pathways; one involving a student at Shoemaker High School, and four involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two cases at Temple High School, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Travis Middle School and one at Thornton Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed three cases at Charter Oak Elementary; five at Chisholm Trail Elementary; three at Lakewood Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; one at Miller Heights Elementary; two at Pirtle Elementary; two at Sparta Elementary; four at Belton Middle School; five at Lake Belton Middle School; four at North Belton Middle School; four at South Belton Middle School; 12 at Belton High School; one at Belton New Tech High School; four at Lake Belton High School, and two at non-campus facilities.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Monday reported the deaths of five more residents diagnosed with the virus, a 69-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man and a 69-year-old man, raising the county’s death toll to 364, according to local data

State data showed 379 deaths.

The health district reported 60 new cases Monday, 10 confirmed and 50 probable, raising the county’s total to 23,284, an increase of 144 since Friday including 24 cases reported Sunday and 60 reported on Saturday.

Of the total, 693 cases were active Monday, 22,227 patients have recovered, and 100 were hospitalized, 29 of them on ventilators.

Fifty nine of the 100 are McLennan County residents.

At least 109 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 26% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 16% of available beds, which is above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Harmony Science Academy students are learning remotely from Monday through Wednesday next week after several staff members tested positive for the virus.

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Monday showed 183 active cases including 163 involving students, 11 involving staff, four involving faculty and five involving contractors. In the past seven days 100 positive tests have been administered. A total of 2,607 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 11 active cases Monday, eight involving students, and 314 total cases in the past three weeks, 243 involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed cumulative totals of 241 students, 260 employees, and 10 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard Monday showed no active cases at any of the district’s schools. Indian Spring Middle School, which shifted to remote instruction this week, resumed in-person instruction Monday.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed three cases involving students and one involving an employee at Castleman Creek Elementary; two involving students and three involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; four involving students and two involving employees at South Bosque Elementary; one involving an employee at Speegleville Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; four involving students at Woodway Elementary; four involving students at River Valley Intermediate; one involving a student at Woodgate Intermediate; three involving students at Midway Middle School; 18 involving students and nine involving employees at Midway High School, and three involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Monday showed three cases involving employees at Lorena Primary School; one involving a student at Lorena Elementary; one involving an employee at Lorena Middle School, and four involving students at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two cases at Isbill Junior High and one at McGregor High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting 2,695 total cases of the virus Friday.

Of the total, 379 cases were active, 2,292 patients have recovered and 24 have died.

But state data, which includes inmates in state prison units, showed 6,767 confirmed cases Monday, an increase of 2,397 over Friday’s total of 4,370.

The increase includes 2,087 previously unreported cases.

State data also showed 258 probable cases, including 49 that were previously unreported.

Twenty five residents diagnosed with the virus have died, state data showed.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 184 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 21% all hospitalizations and filling almost 16% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the county that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Coryell Health continues to offer elective surgeries despite the restrictions because the hospital has “available beds and adequate supplies,” which allows for an exemption under the governor’s orders.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed eight cases involving students and four involving employees at Cove High School; three involving students and one involving an employee at Cove Junior High; four involving students and two involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; two involving students at Clements Parsons Elementary; two involving students at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; two involving students at Martin Walker Elementary; one involving an employee at Williams/Ledger Elementary, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 11 cases at Gatesville High School, five involving students; seven at Gatesville Junior High, three involving students; nine cases at Gatesville Intermediate, eight involving students, three at Gatesville Elementary, two involving students, and one involving a student at Gatesville Primary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported three cases involving inmates and 14 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 88 inmates were on medical restriction and three were isolated; 30 cases involving inmates and 16 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 81 inmates were restricted and 30 were isolated; nine cases involving inmates and 37 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 866 inmates were medically restricted and nine were medically isolated; 57 cases involving inmates and eight involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 304 inmates were restricted and 57 were isolated; 13 cases involving inmates and nine involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 385 inmates were restricted and 14 were isolated, and seven cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 179 inmates were restricted and seven were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,310 confirmed and 70 probable cases Friday, but on Monday the count increased to 1,807 confirmed and 149 probable cases after the state added 385 previously unreported confirmed cases and 57 previously unreported probable cases along with newly confirmed cases.

State data showed 26 deaths.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported 29 cases involving inmates and eight involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 748 inmates were restricted and 29 were isolated, and five cases involving inmates and three involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 44 inmates were restricted and five were isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,211 confirmed and 288 probable cases Friday, but the numbers increased Monday to 1,859 confirmed and 450 probable cases after the state added previously unreported cases along with newly confirmed cases to the totals.

State data showed 49 deaths.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 3,285 confirmed and 2,027 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, 4,481 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 91 deaths.

State data showed 88.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 847 confirmed and 190 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data, but the totals increased Monday to 1,205 confirmed and 258 probable cases after the state added previously unreported cases and newly confirmed cases. State data showed 25 deaths.

Freestone County had 692 confirmed and 329 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data, but the totals increased to 1,147 confirmed and 618 probable cases Monday after the state added previously unreported cases and newly confirmed cases. State data showed 33 deaths. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported four cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 83 inmates were medically restricted and four were isolated. Teague’s city hall, library, police department and municipal court have been closed to the public because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and have implemented modified hours of operation. City hall and the library will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the police department and municipal court will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. “We will have staff in all offices and available to assist you by phone, email and fax,” the city said. Utility payments may be made online.

Hamilton County had 551 confirmed cases Friday and 41 probable cases, according to state data, but on Monday the totals increased to 641 confirmed and 46 probable cases after the state added previously unreported cases and newly confirmed cases. State data showed 23 deaths.

Hill County had 2,019 confirmed and 492 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data, but on Monday the totals increased to 3,407 confirmed and 593 probable cases after the state added previously unreported cases and newly confirmed cases. State data showed 62 deaths. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed two cases involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate and two involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 961 confirmed and 105 probable cases Friday, according to state data, but on Monday the totals increased to 1,478 confirmed and 241 probable cases with the addition of previously unreported cases and newly confirmed cases. State data showed 20 deaths.

Leon County had 679 confirmed and 229 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data, but on Monday the totals increased to 1,131 confirmed and 292 probable cases with the addition of previously unreported cases and newly confirmed cases. State data showed 33 deaths.

Milam County reported 1,206 confirmed and 859 probable cases of the virus Monday. Sixty eight cases were active and 13 patients were hospitalized. Local data showed 29 deaths.

Mills County had 367 confirmed and 29 probable cases of the virus Friday according to state data, but on Monday the totals increased to 502 confirmed and 48 probable cases with the addition of previously unreported cases and newly confirmed cases. State data showed 19 deaths.

Robertson County had 841 confirmed and 287 probable cases of the virus Friday according to state data, but the totals increased Monday to 1,458 confirmed and 360 probable cases with the addition of previously unreported cases and newly confirmed cases. State data showed 29 deaths.

San Saba County had 405 confirmed and 146 probable cases Friday, according to state data, but the totals increased Monday to 521 confirmed and 183 probable cases with the addition of previously unreported cases and newly confirmed cases. State data showed 17 deaths. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported 26 cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 170 inmates were restricted and 37 were medically isolated.

