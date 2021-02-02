Hewitt: Woman charged in serious drunk driving crash

HEWITT Texas (KWTX) - A woman has been charged in a drunk driving crash that left a 44-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition.

Melissa Ann Chamberlain, 27, has been charged with intoxication assault.

Hewitt police arrested Chamberlain Friday.

According to Chief Jim Devlin, she was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that broadsided a Ford Mustang around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at the intersection of Hewitt Dr. and Spring Valley Blvd.

“As we did our investigation, we had reason to believe the woman was intoxicated,” said Devlin.

The female suspect went to the hospital as a result of the collision and HPD officers got a voluntary blood draw from her there, Devlin said.

They subpoenaed the hospital records which showed a blood alcohol content of “at least 0.2″, however, they’re still waiting on official results from Texas DPS, Devlin said.

“If you’ve consumed alcohol, there really is no excuse other than a selfish reason to get behind the wheel to try to make it to your next destination,” said Devlin. “There’s way too many other opportunities for you to get home safely either through a ride share, you can all somebody.”

The victim remains hospitalized with a “significant head injury,” Devlin said.

“Depending upon the victim’s health, the potential for upgraded charges could happen,” he said.

