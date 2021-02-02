How Texas became the Quarterback capital of America

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It seems like almost every good Division 1 football team has a Texas QB at the helm.

Lately, that success has translated over to the NFL.

At one point this season, 25% of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL graduated from Texas high schools.

That stat didn’t even include Raiders QB Derek Carr, who played at Clement High School before his family moved to California.

Though it is hard to pinpoint exactly how Texas became a hub for elite QBs, Coach Jeff Hulme, who coached Derek Carr and now leads the Midway Panthers, has an idea of how it started.

Coach Hulme tells me, “It really goes back to a coach named Dick Olin, in Baytown. He started getting 7-on-7 going in Texas.”

As more schools bought into the passing competitions, Texas saw it’s passing game jump to a whole new level.

Quarterbacks could suddenly get game-action training outside the regular season, and that training has only expanded.

Temple’s head coach, Scott Stewart, says, “We have a designated time every single day, 365, we call Q School. Our Quarterbacks go work on the mental, the fundamentals, the concepts – there is year-round training.”

Coach Stewart says that Texas high school football as a whole has been elevated to such a high level that this intense training isn’t extra – it’s the standard.

He explains, “I think it’s more of staying competitive and survival mode. You better train your Quarterbacks a little differently than you used to, because if not, other people are, and you’re going to get left behind.”

That high level of excellence is clear across the state, but the QBs who make it big also seem to have an X-Factor.

Coach Hulme says, “Those guys are just top-level, elite competitors.”

They all seem to have the intangibles, high football IQ, an elite will to win, and a toughness that you don’t see in quarterbacks from other parts of the country.

“It’s a rough game in Texas. We practice in August when it’s 110 degrees outside. There aren’t a lot of red jerseys put on quarterbacks. They are going full speed, they are getting tackled. Hey, let’s get tough, let’s get better,” says Coach Hulme.

And if you’re wondering who to cheer for in the Big Game this Sunday, Coach Hulme says the choice is simple - “Gotta go with the Texas QB. You can’t pass up Mahomes... Texas high school quarterback and he played at my alma mater, Texas Tech. How can you not like him?”

You can watch the Super Bowl on KWTX this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:30 pm.

