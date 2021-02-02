Local students forge ahead with annual food bank fundraiser despite the pandemic

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Some students at Skipcha Elementary School in Killeen are forging ahead with an annual food bank fundraiser despite the pandemic.

The fourth and fifth grade members of the school’s Student Council are shaping ceramic soup bowls, which will be auctioned off in coming weeks.

“This year we have had a really interesting project,” said school counselor Patricia Journey.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to auction the bowls that are made by student council and all the money is going to go to Harker Heights Food Bank.”

The student council has taken on the project for the past several years, serving soup and holding a silent auction, but the pandemic forced them to make some changes this year.

The students are meeting in small groups after school to sculpt the bowls.

Student Lucas Schwartz said even though he’s spent lots of time on his bowl, he’s excited to give it up.

“I feel good because we’re donating the money we get from the bowls to charity,” he said.

Student Zamia Khan is also excited about the project.

“With the person who gets the bowl, they’ll be paying for it and with the money that we have we are going to donate it to the Harker Heights’ food bank,” Zamia said.

“Basically, we got clay and we made bowls and currently they are drying, and we are going to paint them and auction them off to people so that they can pay and help the Harker Heights food bank,” said student Elle Doyle.

The student council doesn’t have a date for the auction yet but the students say they hope to have it sometime before spring break.

Details will be released later.

