Police make arrest in shooting that left 1 dead, sent 2 others to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting Saturday night in a Killeen neighborhood that left one man dead and sent two others to a local hospital.

Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram, 30, was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Gray Street by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on a warrant issued Sunday charging one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.

He was held late Monday afternoon in the Killeen City Jail.

The shooting was reported at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of York Avenue.

Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, died at the scene.

Two other men, ages 41 and 42, were taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Their names were not released.

Investigators determined the shots were fired during a disturbance at a nearby home in the 600 block of Murphy Street.

