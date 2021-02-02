Advertisement

Police make arrest in shooting that left 1 dead, sent 2 others to local hospital

Police have made an arrest in a neighborhood shooting that left one man dead and sent two...
Police have made an arrest in a neighborhood shooting that left one man dead and sent two others to a local hospital.(Photo by Eric Franklin)
By Rissa Shaw and Eric Franklin
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting Saturday night in a Killeen neighborhood that left one man dead and sent two others to a local hospital.

Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram, 30, was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Gray Street by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on a warrant issued Sunday charging one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.

He was held late Monday afternoon in the Killeen City Jail.

The shooting was reported at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of York Avenue.

Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, died at the scene.

Two other men, ages 41 and 42, were taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Their names were not released.

Investigators determined the shots were fired during a disturbance at a nearby home in the 600 block of Murphy Street.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured from a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
Woman dies in car-motorcycle crash at local intersection
Authorities have identified two people who died when an SUV plunged off a bridge on a Texas...
Two killed when SUV plunges off bridge on Texas highway identified
Killeen Police locate stolen vehicle and suspects after infant in stolen car left on the side...
Local officers arrest 2 teens after theft of car left running, with infant inside
The Department of Public Safety has identified three people who died in a head-on crash. (File)
DPS identifies victims of head-on Texas highway crash that left 3 dead

Latest News

The Texas Education Agency now says every student in grades third through 12th must take the...
School districts react to TEA requiring students to take STAAR test in person
Central Texas Jail Population Rising
Central Texas Jail Population Rising
Bell County facilities were about 78% full as of January. (Photo by Kathleen Serie)
Area county jail populations continue to climb amid the pandemic
The addition of thousands of unreported cases Monday increased the total number of confirmed...
Discovery of unreported cases boosts Central Texas COVID-19 case total to 68,600
A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Attorney for area businessman charged in US Capitol riot seeks to reopen detention hearing