School districts react to TEA requiring students to take STAAR test in person

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Education Agency now says every student in grades third through 12th must take the STAAR test in person.

The TEA’s move will force districts to administer the test at separate locations to allow for social distancing and security, leaving some teachers and parents wondering if it was the right call.

Rick Beaule with the Killeen Educators Association says he disagrees with the TEA’s claims that the test will provide a blueprint for where students are standing this academic year.

“Those of us that have to deal with the human impact of this and have seen the case counts rise, it’s very frustrating to see other folks safe at home decree what should and shouldn’t be done,” he said.

Districts like Temple ISD say they’re not surprised by the move, but still have a logistical challenge ahead of them.

“It’s definitely burdensome,” said Lisa Adams.

“We’re already trying to educate our learners in the best ability that we can with the amount of road blocks in our way.”

School districts do have the option for additional test days to allow for social distancing.

High school students will be required to pass the STAAR test to graduate, while students from eighth grade and below will be allowed to move up to the next grade regardless of the results. Regardless, Adams says the districts are prepared.

“We’ll just work with each family and student individually to make sure we provide the proper supports, extra help, tutoring or whatever we need to do,” she said.

“Ultimately, we want that child to succeed and it’s why we have a high graduation rate.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.