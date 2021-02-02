Advertisement

SpaceX’s 2nd Starship test flight in Texas ends badly

SpaceX's second full test flight of its bullet-shaped Starship ended in a fiery crash landing...
SpaceX's second full test flight of its bullet-shaped Starship ended in a fiery crash landing Tuesday in Texas.(SpaceX via CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX’s second full test flight of its bullet-shaped Starship has ended in another fiery crash landing.

Elon Musk’s company launched its latest Starship prototype from the southeastern tip of Texas on Tuesday.

The shiny stainless steel rocket reached its intended altitude of more than six miles over the Gulf of Mexico.

Everything seemed to be going well as Starship flipped on its side and began its descent.

But it never managed to straighten itself back up for a landing and slammed into the ground just like the previous Starship did back in December.

Musk is developing Starship to carry people to Mars.

SpaceX tests its rocket motors at its facility in McGregor, west of Waco.

