Sunny, Warm, & Breezy Wednesday & Thursday

Tonight will not be as cold as last night with increasing moisture due to the winds coming back out of the south. A light breeze, mostly clear sky with a few passing high clouds, and lows around 40°. Tomorrow looks to be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s! It will be sunny and nice, but we will see our winds pick up giving us a warm breeze throughout the day tomorrow, coming out of the S 15-25 mph.

Thursday will be one of the warmest days we’ve seen in weeks with possible recording setting warmth... our record high for February 4th is 79° and we are forecasting a high of 80° Thursday! With our warm up and south winds taking over, we will see a rise in humidity over the next few days, but it will quickly get dry & cold behind a cold front coming Thursday night/Friday morning. Thursday’s front could give us some overnight and early morning isolated showers east of I-35, but rain chances are only near 20% and most will stay dry. Even though we won’t have the rain, we’ll get a notable temperature drop. Highs Friday are only in the upper 50s and low 60s - that’s a big drop from temperatures Thursday.

We have another front coming Saturday, which makes cold front #2 in 5 days. Both cold fronts (Thursday & Saturday) will likely blow through rain-free for most, but the second front is more powerful with cold & dry air and highs on Sunday will be cold in the upper 40s/low 50s. We will be seeing a pattern change into next week that keeps most of the nation with at or below normal temperatures.

