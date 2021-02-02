Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a...
Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say one person is custody after six people, including five children, were killed in Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Once there, officers found one man and four children dead, and fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.

Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody, but few details have been released.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified two people who died when an SUV plunged off a bridge on a Texas...
Two killed when SUV plunges off bridge on Texas highway identified
Police have made an arrest in a neighborhood shooting that left one man dead and sent two...
Police make arrest in shooting that left 1 dead, sent 2 others to local hospital
The Department of Public Safety has identified three people who died in a head-on crash. (File)
DPS identifies victims of head-on Texas highway crash that left 3 dead
The state allocated almost 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week to Central Texas...
Almost 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine allocated to Central Texas providers this week
Longtime Falls County Sheriff Ben Kirk is coming out of retirement.
Longtime Central Texas sheriff returns to duty as chief deputy

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the...
EXPLAINER: How Nobel Peace Prize nominations come about
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
Police: FBI agents wounded in shooting in South Florida
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter