Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits through February

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide about $300 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through February, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

“We are grateful for this additional extension of emergency SNAP benefits for the month of February,” Abbott said.

“We will continue to provide Texas families with the resources they need to put food on the table and provide for their loved ones.”

The commission received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum allowable benefits to recipients based on family size.

Recipients will continue to receive a 15% increase in total benefits monthly until June.

“These emergency food benefits will provide additional support for Texans to purchase nutritious foods for their families during the ongoing pandemic,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

