Texas woman charged in Capitol riot seeks permission to travel to Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jenny Cudd, one of the two Midland residents charged following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has filed a motion asking for permission to take a trip to Mexico in February.

The motion says Cudd had planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees to go to Riviera Maya, Mexico, before her alleged offense.

According to the motion, the trip is “a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses.”

On Jan. 13, Cudd was charged and arrested for unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct connected with the riot.

She then appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Midland and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

On Jan. 21 Cudd appeared virtually in a Washington, D.C. federal court for an initial hearing where the U.S. Attorney’s Office laid out conditions she must follow including staying out of Washington, D.C. for anything unrelated to court proceedings, calling pre-trial services weekly, advising pre-trial services of any travel within the U.S. and not traveling outside the continental U.S. without court approval.

