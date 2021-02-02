U.S. Marshals help local police catch ‘dangerous fugitive’

Hewitt, Texas (KWTX) - After multiple pursuits, a man who police say has warrants out of New Mexico, Waco and Hewitt has finally been captured.

“He was willing to put everybody’s life at stake in order to not be arrested,” said Jim Devlin, Chief of Police for the City of Hewitt.

Justin Monk, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and two counts of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle by Hewitt PD, and unlawful restraint and assault by Waco PD.

He’s also facing charges out of New Mexico for fraud, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer.

Monk remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday on bonds totaling $114,000.

According to Devlin, his agency had it’s first run-in with Monk on Nov. 30 when he drove away from a traffic stop for speeding, which resulted in a pursuit.

“At the time of that individual fleeing from the officer, traffic conditions were relatively heavy and the decision was made by the supervisor to go ahead and call it off for everybody’s safety,” said Devlin.

The officer later picked Monk out of a paper lineup, Devlin said, and they obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Fast forward to Jan. 20: the same officer saw Monk in the same white truck driving through town.

This time, officers had an idea where the suspect was going, but they said he was driving too dangerously to safely catch him.

“We got involved in a pursuit with him, he was extremely reckless, attempted to run into one of the supervisors on-scene in a marked unit, speeds 90-plus miles an hour coming down Spring Valley,” said Devlin.

Again, they called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

“We were just going to have to come up with another plan in order to take him into custody,” said Devlin.

The Chief called the U.S. Marshals for assistance.

The agency’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tracked the suspect down to Bosque County where they say he was trying to hide.

In a press release to KWTX, the agency provided details on Monk’s final pursuit and capture.

“Task force investigators developed information that Monk had fled to Clifton to avoid apprehension. Investigators spotted Monk at a residence in Clifton Tuesday. Before they could approach him, investigators observed Monk and an unidentified woman get into a white Ford Expedition and attempt to drive away. Officers approached and were able to remove the woman from the driver’s seat. However, officers reported that Monk jumped over the console, started the vehicle, and began ramming law enforcement vehicles. Monk was then able to get the vehicle on the road and left Clifton on Highway 219. Officers pursued Monk, and the vehicle chase ended when Monk ran out of gas on Highway 174, a few miles south of Rio Vista. Monk then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly captured by law enforcement officers.

Tuesday’s arrest followed an incident on Jan. 20, when Hewitt Police Department officers attempted to pull Monk over on a felony arrest warrant for a previous incident. Monk reportedly refused to pull over and before getting away, he ran an officer off the road with his vehicle.

“I am proud of the work of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in locating and apprehending this dangerous fugitive,” said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau of the Western District of Texas. “Justin Monk showed that he was determined to evade law enforcement at almost any cost. He put the lives of law enforcement officers and the community in danger on more than one occasion with his deliberate and reckless actions.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.