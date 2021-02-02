Wall Street recovers some of last week’s drop, silver climbs

(AP) - Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, recovering some of the ground they lost last week in their biggest weekly drop since October.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.6%. Investors large and small continued to focus on GameStop and other stocks targeted by online traders hoping to inflict damage on hedge funds.

Investors are watching negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package.

Hopes for aid, along with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep low-cost credit plentiful, have carried the S&P 500 and other major indexes to record highs.

The price of silver rose 9%.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)