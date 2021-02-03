Advertisement

4 hurt in explosion at Los Angeles-area industrial park

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An explosion at an industrial park near Los Angeles has injured four people, three of them critically.

Authorities say it happened in a Santa Clarita neighborhood at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The blast left three men with severe burns and they were taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. A fourth man later walked into the hospital for treatment.

The blast was initially reported as being on a movie set. The region has been used for filming but none was taking place at the time.

The explosion sparked a small brushfire that was quickly contained.

