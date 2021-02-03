Alert issued for missing autistic Texas boy, 12, discontinued
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An endangered missing persons alert issued early Wednesday morning for a 12-year-old San Antonio boy diagnosed with autism was discontinued Wednesday evening.
No additional details were provided.
Jarred Maldonado was last seen at around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Wind Dancer in San Antonio.
He’s 5-foot-3, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black or green T-shirt and blue jeans.
