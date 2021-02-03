Advertisement

Alert issued for missing autistic Texas boy, 12, discontinued

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Jarred Maldonado, who has been diagnosed...
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Jarred Maldonado, who has been diagnosed with autism.(San Antonio Police)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An endangered missing persons alert issued early Wednesday morning for a 12-year-old San Antonio boy diagnosed with autism was discontinued Wednesday evening.

No additional details were provided.

Jarred Maldonado was last seen at around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Wind Dancer in San Antonio.

He’s 5-foot-3, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black or green T-shirt and blue jeans.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ann Chamberlain has been charged with intoxication assault following a crash that left...
Hewitt: Woman charged in serious drunken driving crash
Justin Monk was captured by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after fleeing from local police...
US marshals help local police catch ‘dangerous fugitive’
Levi Pugh, 2, is believed to be with Isaac Pugh, 42.
Texas toddler named in Amber Alert found safe
The burglars escaped with jewelry valued at $500,000, the store's owner said.
Thieves cut through wall of local shop, crack the safe, steal $500,000 worth of jewelry
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma

Latest News

Investigators with the Traffic Unit in the Killeen Police Department have located the vehicle...
Investigators locate vehicle involved in hit and run
Texas lawmakers propose $15 minimum wage
Texas Minimum Wage
Several Texas lawmakers have proposed raising the state's minimum wage.
Minimum wage bills again on the legislative docket this session
Officials hoped to administer 100 vaccinations an hour.
Hundreds of area residents line up for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at drive-thru clinic
Reports of new cases of COVID-19 are declining and fewer patients fill beds in area hospitals,...
COVID-19 death toll continues to rise as holiday surge in cases subsides in Central Texas