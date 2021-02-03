Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Texas boy believed to be in ‘grave danger’

2-year-old Levy Pugh
2-year-old Levy Pugh(DPS)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for Levy Pugh, 2, an abducted boy believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Investigators identified the suspect in the abducted as Isaac Pugh, 42.

The man is driving a white, 2019 Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate number MDT-1625.

If you have any information regarding the child’s whereabouts, call the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.

