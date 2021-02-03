Big Warm Up Thursday with a Nice Weekend too!

Tonight will be the warmest night of the week with relatively mild temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s. To put that in perspective, that’s normally where our day-time highs are for this time of year. It will also be a tad more humid tonight with low clouds streaming northward along and east of I-35. It’s all due to breezy south-southwest winds 15-20 mph overnight. The current forecast high for tomorrow afternoon is 80 degrees. If this forecast verifies, we would break the daily record set at 79 degrees just two years ago (2019).

One of the main factors that will determine if we break the record, will be cloud coverage. We have clouds in the morning due to the extra moisture in the air and if they break apart fast enough, combined with compressional heating ahead of the front, that will help to get us to record-setting heat tomorrow. Of course, the timing of the front matters too and if we can get enough hours with sunshine and strong SW winds to boost temperatures before falling behind the front heading into Friday.

Cooler conditions will begin settling in by Thursday evening as a cold front pushes through. This cold front will be mainly dry, but a spotty shower can not be ruled out for areas east of I-35. Chance for rain is only 10% or less so most will be staying dry.

Temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler by Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. A brief warmup is expected for Saturday & Sunday now - models are pulling back on the cold air for the weekend and keeping it north of us.

Next week is very interesting though and we see a big change in the weather... winter comes back with a vengeance! As of now, it looks like highs will drop into the 40s and stay that way for most of next week. I hope the taste of nice weather didn’t make you put the winter coat away just yet.

