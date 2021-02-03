Central Texas COVID-19 total rises to more than 69,000, death toll reaches 1,165

(KWTX) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increased by 759 Tuesday to 69,367, a day after the state added thousands of previously unreported cases to local totals, and at least 10 more area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but hospitalization rates are dropping in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of the region.

If the trend continues, capacity reductions and other restrictions could be lifted.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services data Tuesday at least 1,165 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 268 Bell County residents, 30 more than the local count of 238; 26 Bosque County residents; 57 Coryell County residents, 33 more than the local count of 24; 26 Falls County residents; 33 Freestone County residents; 23 Hamilton County residents; 62 Hill County residents; 20 Lampasas County residents; 33 Leon County residents; 50 Limestone County residents; 380 McLennan County residents, 14 more than the local count of 366; 30 Milam County residents; 19 Mills County residents; 92 Navarro County residents; 29 Robertson County residents, and 17 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by 331 Tuesday to 36,870.

DSHS reported an additional 19,559 confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 18,951 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,106,629.

Of the total, 367,152 cases were active Tuesday, 1,993,704 patients have recovered, and 11,002 were in hospitals, more than 70 fewer than on Monday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 171 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 19% all hospitalizations and filling just more than 15% of available beds.

At least 90 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 21% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 13.6% of available beds, below the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7 for the first time since early November.

The Lab Test Date positivity Tuesday was 13.27%, down slightly from 13.43% on Monday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

A drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the rear parking lot of Copperas Cove High School at 851 West Avenue D for which appointments through Coryell Health are required. The appointment window opened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and available appointments were quickly booked.

A drive-thru vaccination hub opened Tuesday at the Texas Motor Speedway racetrack on the north side of Fort Worth with the goal of vaccinating as many as 10,000 people a day. Appointments are required.

The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations. Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said starting next week some 6,500 pharmacies around the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine. The number of participating pharmacies, and the allocation of vaccines, are expected to accelerate as drugmakers increase production.

CVS will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Feb. 11 at some of its pharmacies in Central Texas and around the state. The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, including stores in Waco, Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. Appointments are required and the window for booking them could open as early as Feb. 9.

Walgreens, meanwhile, will begin providing vaccinations on Feb. 12 at pharmacies in 13 states and in Puerto Rico, but Texas is not on the list. H-E-B and Walmart are also preparing to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents in Texas.

The state is due to receive 520,425 initial doses of vaccine from the federal government this week, which will be shipped directly to 344 providers in 166 counties including 82 vaccination hubs.

The Department of State Health Services allocated a total of 11,900 doses of COVID-vaccine this week to Central Texas vaccination hubs and providers including 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week to the Bell County Public Health District; 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Falls Community Hospital & Clinic in Marlin; 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Waco-McLennan County Health Department; 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Coriscana-Navarro County Public Health District; 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro; 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas, and 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Family Health Center in Waco.

The six vaccine hub providers in Central Texas include the Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites in both Temple and Killeen; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Ascension Providence, is now accepting online appointments from any residents eligible for vaccination.

Baylor Scott & White Health starting this week will assist the Waco-McLennan County Health District at the health district’s drive-thru vaccination hub Thursday through Saturday at McLane Stadium, and is also reaching out through its digital portal to those at highest risk of severe illness to schedule vaccination appointments. In some cases Scott & White will make follow-up phone calls.

Appointments for Saturday’s clinics will be scheduled from the health district’s waiting list in order of sign up. Residents will be contacted by email or by phone.

Shipments promised last week to Brookshire Brothers stores in Lorena and McGregor, H-E-B stores on Hewitt Drive and South Valley Mills Drive and the Walmart store on Franklin Avenue have not arrived, spot checks revealed Tuesday.

The interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map showed a few area providers other than vaccination hubs with doses on hand Tuesday, although most if not all vaccination slots were taken.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District has replaced its online vaccination registration system with an online waiting list that residents can access anytime.

The health district is contacting residents who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to make appointments for the second dose.

The City of Waco activated its Public Information Hotline to allow residents who don’t have access to email or the internet to get the latest updates on testing sites, vaccine availability and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is (254) 750-5606.

The Bell County Health District says its vaccination centers at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and at 220 West Avenue D in Temple will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed on Mondays and Sundays so the schedule won’t be disrupted by potential shipping delays. Appointments are required.

Anyone unable to make an appointment online may call the Bell County COVID-19 vaccination hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (254)-933-5203.

The Bell County Public Health District has also created an online waiting list for eligible residents willing to show up on short notice to receive an unused dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should any be left over at the end of the day at either of the county’s vaccination clinics in Killeen and Temple. As many as a dozen doses may remain at the end of a day of vaccinations, officials said. The new waiting list does not guarantee vaccination, so residents should continue to try to make appointments for vaccination at one of the two clinics, officials said.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

Almost 4.7 million doses of vaccine have been allocated to the state and about 3.7 million doses have been shipped.

Almost 2 million residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 526,576 have received the second dose for a total of about 2.5 million doses administered, state data showed Tuesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Tuesday showed that in Bell County, with 265,191 residents who are 16 and older, 17,631 people have received a first dose and 3,594 have received both, while in McLennan County, with 198,642 residents 16 and older, 16,621 people have received a first dose and 3,149 have received both.

The dashboard Tuesday showed the administration of 890 initial and 179 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 3,028 initial and 516 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 1,233 initial and 116 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 691 initial and 65 secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,649 initial and 476 secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County; 1,897 initial vaccinations and 397 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 761 initial and 119 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 549 initial and 146 secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 924 initial and 96 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 1,408 initial and 167 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 386 initial and 106 secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 3,505 initial and 540 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County, and 654 initial and 160 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County.

In San Saba County, only 96 residents have receive a first dose and only 13 have received the second.

Some residents of the county have been taking a long drive to a vaccination hub at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Marble Falls, which was due to receive a delivery of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Eligible residents do not have to be patients to receive the vaccine, but must set up a MyBSWHealthAccount.

“They were designated as a hub specifically to serve the Hill Country, which includes San Saba, but it is spread across the entire Hill Country so it’s not all just for us,” San Saba County’s health authority, Dr. Crarig Whiting said.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District, whose local death count has lagged behind the DSHS count, received additional death certificates Tuesday for 14 residents diagnosed with the virus who died including a Temple man in his 80s, a Bell County man in his 90s, a Temple man in his 90s, a Temple woman in her 30s, a Belton man who was 99 or older, a Belton woman in her 80s, a Bell County woman in her 90s, a Killeen man in his 70s, a Killeen man in his 50s, a Killen man in his 80s, a Temple woman in her 80s, a Temple man in his 80s, a Bell County woman in her 60s, and a Belton man in his 80s.

“Not all of these are from the same day or even the same week and there is a lag from when the deaths occur to when we receive the record,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Tuesday.

The deaths raised the health district’s count to 238.

State data Tuesday showed 268 deaths, an increase of two over Monday.

The health district also reported another 407 cases of the virus, not all of them new, raising the county’s total to 19,317.

Of the total, 1,801 cases were active Tuesday and 17,336 patients have recovered.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 171 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 19% all hospitalizations and filling slightly more than 15% of available beds, just high enough to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The City of Killeen is offering grant assistance to businesses impacted by the pandemic. An online application system opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday. A maximum of $8,000 is available to businesses that meet specific criteria. Applications must be submitted through the city’s online applications portal. Applicants must click the Neighborly Software-Killeen Participant Portal link and register by entering an active email address.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

The Bell County Museum in Belton will remain closed to the public through Feb. 5 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The county will contact residents who may have been in the museum at the same time as the two staff members, even though they probably would not have been within 10 feet of the staffers, who were masked and interacted through plexiglass partitions.

Temple’s city hall, public library, historic post office, Parks and Recreation administration building, Public Works Service Center, Human Resources Department, and Utility Business Office and Municipal Court will remain closed to walk-in traffic through Feb. 28 because of COVID-19 infection rates. Services at the facilities remain available online, by phone, by appointment, at curbside or by drive-thru, she said. City employees who are able to work remotely will continue to do so, the city said. Essential employees will adhere to safety guidelines including social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face coverings.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed 20 active cases and a cumulative total of 210 cases since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday reported two active cases involving a student and an employee and 28 positive tests for the virus since March, 21 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed more than 1,360 cases since March 16, 637 involving students and 730 involving staff, and 46 involving students and 25 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case Tuesday involving an employee at Bellaire Elementary; one involving an employee at Brookhaven Elementary; two involving students at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving a student and one involving Tan employee at Clear Creek Elementary; three involving employees at Fowler Elementary; one involving a student at Hay Branch Elementary; three involving students and one involving an employee at Haynes Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Iduma Elementary; one involving a student at Ira Cross Elementary; two involving employees at Maxdale Elementary; one involving a student at Meadows Elementary; one involving a student at Mountain View Elementary; one involving an employee at Nolanville Elementary; one involving a student at Pershing Park Elementary; one involving an employee at Reeces Creek Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Saegert Elementary; one involving an employee at Timber Ridge Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Trimmier Elementary; one involving a student at Venable Village Elementary; one involving an employee at West Ward Elementary; one involving an employee at Willow Springs Elementary; five involving students at Charles Paterson Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; two involving students at Manor Middle School; one involving a student at Nolan Middle School; five involving students at Smith Middle School; one involving a student at Union Grove Middle School; three involving employees at Early College High School; two involving students and one involving an employee at Ellison High School; two involving students at Harker Heights High School; four involving students and one involving an employee at Killeen High School; one involving a student at Pathways; three involving students at Shoemaker High School, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two cases at Temple High School, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Travis Middle School, one at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, and one at Thornton Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two cases at Charter Oak Elementary; two at Chisholm Trail Elementary; three at Lakewood Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; one at Miller Heights Elementary; three at Sparta Elementary; five at Belton Middle School; five at Lake Belton Middle School; one at North Belton Middle School; four at South Belton Middle School; nine at Belton High School, and two at Lake Belton High School.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Tuesday reported the deaths of two more residents diagnosed with the virus, a 91-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 366, according to local data.

State data showed 380 deaths, one more than on Monday.

The health district Tuesday also reported 49 additional cases of the virus, 17 confirmed and 32 probable, raising the county’s total to 23,333.

Of that number, 660 cases were active Tuesday, 22,307 patients have recovered, and 86 were hospitalized, 24 of them on ventilators.

Fifty eight of the 86 are McLennan County residents.

At least 90 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 21% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 13.6% of available beds, below the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7 for the first time since early November.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Harmony Science Academy students are learning remotely through Wednesday this week after several staff members tested positive for the virus.

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 181 active cases including 158 involving students, 12 involving staff, five involving faculty and six involving contractors. In the past seven days 98 positive tests have been administered. A total of 2,642 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 13 active cases Tuesday, 10 involving students, and 317 total cases in the past three weeks, 246 involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed cumulative totals of 248 students, 266 employees, and 10 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard Tuesday showed two active cases at Alta Vista Elementary; one at Brooke Avenue Elementary; one at Crestview Elementary; one at Hillcrest PDS; one at Lake Air Montessori; one at Parkdale Elementary; on at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Careers Academy; one at Tennyson Middle School; four at University High School and one at a non-campus facility.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed three cases involving students and one involving an employee at Castleman Creek Elementary; four involving students and three involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; six involving students at South Bosque Elementary; one involving an employee at Speegleville Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; three involving students at Woodway Elementary; four involving students at River Valley Intermediate; three involving students at Midway Middle School; 15 involving students and five involving employees at Midway High School, and three involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Tuesday showed three cases involving employees at Lorena Primary School; one involving a student at Lorena Elementary; one involving an employee at Lorena Middle School, and three involving students at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two cases at Isbill Junior High and one at McGregor High School.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

_________________________________________________________________________

Note: On Feb. 1, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services added a total of 6,552 previously unreported confirmed and probable cases of the virus to the regional count including 237 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Bosque County; 2,087 confirmed and 41 probable cases in Coryell County; 385 confirmed and 57 probable cases in Falls County; 351 confirmed and 171 probable cases in Freestone County; 70 confirmed and five probable cases in Hamilton County; 985 confirmed and 96 probable cases in Hill County; 362 confirmed and 80 probable cases in Lampasas County; 321 confirmed and 45 probable cases in Leon County; 433 confirmed and 88 probable cases in Limestone County; 82 confirmed and 16 probable cases in Mills County; 428 confirmed and 59 probable cases in Robertson County and 83 confirmed and 21 probable cases in San Saba County.

_________________________________________________________________________

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting 2,695 total cases of the virus Tuesday.

Of the total, 379 cases were active, 2,292 patients have recovered and 24 have died.

But state data, which includes inmates in state prison units, showed 6,846 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 79.

State data also showed 188 probable cases and 57 deaths.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 171 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 19% all hospitalizations and filling just more than 15% of available beds, just high enough to trigger capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Coryell Health continues to offer elective surgeries despite the restrictions because the hospital has “available beds and adequate supplies,” which allows for an exemption under the governor’s orders.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed seven cases involving students and four involving employees at Cove High School; three involving students and one involving an employee at Cove Junior High; seven involving students and one involving an employee at S. C. Lee Junior High; two involving students at Clements Parsons Elementary; one involving a student at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Martin Walker Elementary; one involving an employee at Williams/Ledger Elementary, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 11 cases at Gatesville High School, five involving students; seven at Gatesville Junior High, three involving students; nine cases at Gatesville Intermediate, eight involving students, three at Gatesville Elementary, two involving students, and one involving a student at Gatesville Primary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported three cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 88 inmates were on medical restriction and three were isolated; three cases involving inmates and 14 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 63 inmates were restricted and three were isolated; eight cases involving inmates and 36 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 279 inmates were medically restricted and eight were medically isolated; 57 cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 305 inmates were restricted and 57 were isolated; 13 cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 384 inmates were restricted and 14 were isolated, and six cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 178 inmates were restricted and six were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,807 confirmed and 149 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data.

Of the total, 1,631 patients have recovered and 26 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported 29 cases involving inmates and eight involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 748 inmates were restricted and 29 were isolated, and four cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 44 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,885 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 26, and 466 probable cases, according to state data.

Of the total, 1,776 patients have recovered and a 50th resident has died.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,285 confirmed and 2,027 probable cases of the virus Tuesday.

Of the total, 4,560 patients have recovered.

State data showed 92 deaths, an increase of four.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,221 confirmed and 262 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,174 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,160 confirmed and 633 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 1,368 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported two cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 83 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated. Teague’s city hall, library, police department and municipal court have been closed to the public because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and have implemented modified hours of operation. City hall and the library will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the police department and municipal court will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. “We will have staff in all offices and available to assist you by phone, email and fax,” the city said. Utility payments may be made online.

Hamilton County had 650 confirmed and 46 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 585 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,442 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 35, and 595 probable cases. At least 3,193 patients have recovered and 62 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Tuesday showed two cases involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate and two involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 1,530 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 52, and 253 probable cases. At least 1,223 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,140 confirmed and 294 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,124 patients have recovered and 33 have died.

Milam County reported 1,207 confirmed and 862 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Sixty one cases were active and 16 patients were hospitalized. Local data showed 29 deaths. State data showed 1,117 recoveries and a 30th death.

Mills County had 511 confirmed and 49 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 397 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,493 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 35, and 378 probable cases. At least 1,415 patients have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 540 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 19, and 183 probable cases. At least 542 patients have recovered and 17 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported 31 cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 170 inmates were restricted and 32 were medically isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.