Community continues to mourn loss of McLennan County’s youngest COVID-19 victim

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friends and educators continue to remember Alicia Martinez, the Baylor University graduate student who lost her life due to complications from COVID-19 in mid-January.

McLennan County public health officials confirmed, the 21-year-old’s death was the youngest on record for the county to-date.

Those who knew Martinez continue to share stories about the impact she made during her short--but impressive--life.

“The loss of the best is the worst,” said Joshua Carney, Pastor at University Baptist Church. “Alicia was a person who you really hoped your children grew up to be like her.”

Carney met Martinez four years ago; he says she was a parishioner who asked him to help her with a scholarship.

Martinez’ death hit the pastor hard, the virus pouring salt on the wound.

“This is super difficult because you can’t be in the hospital with parishioners as they’re going through this,” said Carney. “I think she was someone who really loved a place and gave herself to it, she was someone who really poured into this community.”

Martinez grew up n Waco and wanted to stay there, make it better for all.

“She loved Waco and just wanting to work with the community,” said Jocelyn Williams, Community Organizer for Grassroots Community Development.

At the time of her death, Martinez was an intern at GCD and was working with Williams on creating a leadership training curriculum for middle-schoolers in Waco.

Although Williams only worked with Martinez for a short time, she says it was powerful and inspirational, and she was heart-broken when she passed.

“She just would find a solution to a problem or approach to it a different way that really sparked my curiosity to want to just do more myself,” said Williams.

That’s because Martinez was very involved, even as a young student at Rapoport Academy.

Superintendent Dr. Alexis Neumann was on the school’s leadership team when Martinez was a student and says she was the robotics captain for two years.

“It was just an incredible feat for a young lady at that time,” said Neumann. “She gave back to our kiddos.”

Neumann said Martinez was special because she pursued her education specifically with the intent to give back and was one of the first to pursue a hands-on “capstone course” as a classroom teacher, a move that led to the development of the school’s “Triple Win Apprentice Workshop” which gives students real-world work experience while they’re in school.

“For Alicia, it wasn’t about her receiving accolades, it was about bringing everybody up with her,” said Newmann. “It was about really focusing in on what it means for everybody to be successful.”

She says Martinez’ legacy will be her work to enhance student experiences and equity.

“I was lucky enough to meet with her a few weeks before she passed and she asked me ‘Neumann, are you bringing people to the table and offering them a chair, or are you allowing them to create the seating chart?’” Newmann recalled. “Her legacy to me, and to Rapoport in general, is looking around at the impact of every single person, what is it like for every student at Rapoport, what is it like for the girls, what is it like for the students of color, what is it like for the students who have been marginalized for history in education.”

Martinez was close to finishing her master’s degree in social work at Baylor.

The first-generation college student was the university’s first student COVID-19 death.

You can read her obituary here.

