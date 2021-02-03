Advertisement

Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”

He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.

COVID-19 vaccines help protect you from getting COVID-19. As of February 1, 2021, more than 26 million people had...

Posted by CDC on Monday, February 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ann Chamberlain has been charged with intoxication assault following a crash that left...
Hewitt: Woman charged in serious drunken driving crash
Justin Monk was captured by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after fleeing from local police...
US marshals help local police catch ‘dangerous fugitive’
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
SpaceX's second full test flight of its bullet-shaped Starship ended in a fiery crash landing...
SpaceX’s 2nd Starship test flight in Texas ends badly

Latest News

Joe DiMeo had the transplant operation in August.
‘New chance at life’: Man gets face, hands in rare surgery
Isaiah Mays of Evansville, Indiana, died from COVID-19 complications.
‘He was a joy’: Ind. mother loses teen son to COVID-19 complications
Levi Pugh, 2, is believed to be with Isaac Pugh, 42.
Amber Alert issued for Texas toddler believed to be in ‘grave danger’
Christopher Oliver, 62, of Waco, remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday.
Graphic online conversation with detective posing as teenage girl lands local man in jail
There's a growing concern about variants of the coronavirus.
Reinfection possible with coronavirus variant