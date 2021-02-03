Graphic online conversation with detective posing as teenage girl lands local man in jail

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) – Christopher Oliver, 62, of Waco, remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday charged with online solicitation of a minor after what Woodway police described as a graphic online conversation with a detective posing as a teenage girl.

His bond is set at $5,000, according to online records.

Oliver was arrested Tuesday at the Woodway Public Safety Department after an investigation that started on Jan. 10 when a man contacted what appeared to be the social media account of a young girl, police said.

Over the course of two weeks the man “described graphic sexual experiences he wished to have with the underage girl,” police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The man also requested nude photos, police said.

