Advertisement

Houston rodeo canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The 2021 Houston rodeo's competitions, concerts and carnival have been canceled because of the...
The 2021 Houston rodeo's competitions, concerts and carnival have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday. (Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo photo/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) –The 2021 Houston rodeo’s competitions, concerts, entertainment and carnival have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Wednesday.

The event, ordinarily held in March, had been rescheduled for May 4 to May 23.

“While we were optimistic that moving our rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our rodeo volunteers and the larger rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community.”

Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will be held in March and the Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will be held in May, all as private events.

“Throughout these uncertain times, we have remained committed to upholding our mission and our support of Texas youth and education,” Boleman said.

“We are proud to host Texas 4-H and FFA members, as well as the Horse Show exhibitors, who will all be participating this March. And, thanks to the support of our 35,000 dedicated volunteers, we were able to commit nearly $21.7 million in 2021 educational support.”

Last year the rodeo started on March 3 and was scheduled to run through March 22, but at 4 p.m. on March 11, the event was shut down because of the spread of the new coronavirus after at least 18 people who attended the event tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ann Chamberlain has been charged with intoxication assault following a crash that left...
Hewitt: Woman charged in serious drunken driving crash
Justin Monk was captured by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after fleeing from local police...
US marshals help local police catch ‘dangerous fugitive’
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
SpaceX's second full test flight of its bullet-shaped Starship ended in a fiery crash landing...
SpaceX’s 2nd Starship test flight in Texas ends badly

Latest News

Isaiah Mays of Evansville, Indiana, died from COVID-19 complications.
‘He was a joy’: Ind. mother loses teen son to COVID-19 complications
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
UN-backed program seeks rollout of 100M vaccine doses by end of March
An Alabama man has died after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant from the U.K.
Father in Alabama diagnosed with COVID variant passes away
Security personnel gather near the entrance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit...
WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation