Houston rodeo canceled over COVID-19 concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) –The 2021 Houston rodeo’s competitions, concerts, entertainment and carnival have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Wednesday.

The event, ordinarily held in March, had been rescheduled for May 4 to May 23.

“While we were optimistic that moving our rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our rodeo volunteers and the larger rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community.”

Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will be held in March and the Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will be held in May, all as private events.

“Throughout these uncertain times, we have remained committed to upholding our mission and our support of Texas youth and education,” Boleman said.

“We are proud to host Texas 4-H and FFA members, as well as the Horse Show exhibitors, who will all be participating this March. And, thanks to the support of our 35,000 dedicated volunteers, we were able to commit nearly $21.7 million in 2021 educational support.”

Last year the rodeo started on March 3 and was scheduled to run through March 22, but at 4 p.m. on March 11, the event was shut down because of the spread of the new coronavirus after at least 18 people who attended the event tested positive for the virus.

