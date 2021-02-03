Local foundation hosts 5 families on a frosty fishing trip to remember

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Five families with members who have special needs or serious illnesses have returned from a weeklong trip of a lifetime to fish on Lake Superior in Ashland, Wis., co-sponsored by a local foundation that seeks to spread joy to those who may be most in need of it.

Waco’s faith-based JMB Fishing Foundation teamed up with the Central Missouri Chapter of Hope Outdoors to take the families on the trip, which started on Jan. 27 and finished up Tuesday night.

“What a lot of great experiences.” JMB Fishing Foundation founder Jimmy Bennett said.

“The kids got to ride on snowmobiles, they got to go ice fishing. They got to make a lot of good memories.”

The two foundations took an 8-year-old boy battling leukemia, an 8-year-old with cerebral palsy, an 8-year-old in remission from brain cancer, a 9-year-old with autism and Chris Swearington, a 31-year-old autistic man who’s in the care of a former schoolteacher in Gatesville.

Their families got to go along, too, for a total of 28 people on the 2,700-mile mile road trip.

“We also had tubing on ice and the hotel that we stayed at had a water park so there was lots of swimming and going down slides,” said Randy Thornton with Hope Outdoors, Central Missouri Chapter.

“When we set out to do this trip, Jimmy and I talked. We wanted to do something special that most people would never get the experience or do in a lifetime, including the adults and I think we hit this one right on the head.”

“We nailed it,” Jimmy added.

Both foundations say they enjoy getting these kids away from the medical world and worries for a while to just have fun.

“So many of these kids get neglected,” Jimmy said.

“They go through all these treatments, all the hospital visits and they miss out on so much of life and our mission is to take what we’ve been given and give back and help these kids get new experiences. We get to love on them and show them that no one fights alone.”

A 20-year-old with terminal cancer that the foundations took duck hunting in the fall had hoped to make this trip but unfortunately passed away just before the group left, a harsh reminder to the foundations’ founders why they do what they do.

“Life is short and that’s what these trips are about,” Randy said, “to get these kids out living and let them know that they’re not bound to their hospital rooms or wheelchairs or house.”

The foundations have more trips for families in need scheduled for later in the year.

They’ll take a group to Missouri in April and November, Louisiana in May, Virginia in July and back to Wisconsin in June and December.

