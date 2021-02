AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The No. 2 ranked Baylor men’s basketball team improved to 17-0 with a win over No. 6 Texas.

The Bears defeated the Longhorns 83-69. Davion Mitchell led the scoring for the Bears with 27 points.

Baylor’s 17-game winning streak is the 2nd-longest in program history.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.