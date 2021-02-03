Alert issued for missing autistic Texas boy, 12

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An endangered missing persons alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a 12-year-old San Antonio boy diagnosed with autism.

Jarred Maldonado was last seen at around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Wind Dancer in San Antonio.

He’s 5-foot-3, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black or green T-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

